Look: Aaron Rodgers Made Big Mistake On Saturday Night

Aaron Rodgers had a subpar game in Saturday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs.

Green Bay, the No. 1 seed in the conference, is going home early following Saturday afternoon’s upset loss to San Francisco.

Rodgers admitted following the game that he should’ve been better. A screenshot from his team’s final offensive play shows that Rodgers missed a big opportunity late.

“Rodgers talked about this in his post game presser but on his last pass that he heaved up for Adams into double coverage, Lazard broke wide open over the middle. Tough to tell here but the all-22 later in the week will be pretty obvious,” Andy Herman tweeted.

The photo evidence backs it up.

Rodgers talked about this in his post game presser but on his last pass that he heaved up for Adams into double coverage, Lazard broke wide open over the middle. Tough to tell here but the all-22 later in the week will be pretty obvious. pic.twitter.com/NCBWzqxtyx — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) January 23, 2022

Many are comparing Rodgers’ decision here to one Brett Favre made in his final days as a Green Bay Packer.

It truly is remarkable that the #Packers have had Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers at QB since 1992 and have only won (checks notes) two Super Bowls in that time… — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) January 23, 2022

While the Packers are going home early, the 49ers are off to the NFC Championship Game, where they will face either Los Angeles or Tampa Bay.