Look: Aaron Rodgers' Message For The Jets Is Going Viral

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers signals in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are one of the team's Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be traded to. But during a recent appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," the four-time MVP side-stepped that and chose to talk about what the team could do to make Zach Wilson better.

Rodgers described the former No. 2 overall pick as "super talented" before saying:

I hope that whoever they decide to go with at coordinator can come in and work with him, and kind of breakdown a lot of the fundamentals for him and get him playing on time... Because I think he's talented enough to have a long career in the league.

Rodgers' comments began to go viral Tuesday.

"Translation: I don't want to go to the Jets," an account replied.

"It's happening, isn't it?" asked Kazeem Famuyide.

"Sounds like Aaron knows a little something something about the Jets."

"Seems like a guy who'd be a great mentor for Zach Wilson…" another tweeted.

Would you like Rodgers following in Brett Favre's footsteps and taking flight with the Jets?