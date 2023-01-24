Look: Aaron Rodgers' Message For The Jets Is Going Viral
The New York Jets are one of the team's Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be traded to. But during a recent appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," the four-time MVP side-stepped that and chose to talk about what the team could do to make Zach Wilson better.
Rodgers described the former No. 2 overall pick as "super talented" before saying:
I hope that whoever they decide to go with at coordinator can come in and work with him, and kind of breakdown a lot of the fundamentals for him and get him playing on time... Because I think he's talented enough to have a long career in the league.
Rodgers' comments began to go viral Tuesday.
"Translation: I don't want to go to the Jets," an account replied.
"It's happening, isn't it?" asked Kazeem Famuyide.
"Sounds like Aaron knows a little something something about the Jets."
"Seems like a guy who'd be a great mentor for Zach Wilson…" another tweeted.
Would you like Rodgers following in Brett Favre's footsteps and taking flight with the Jets?