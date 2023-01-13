Look: Aaron Rodgers' New Girlfriend Shares Racy Outfit Photo
Over the past few weeks, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, have developed a relationship.
According to PEOPLE, the relationship between Rodgers and Edens is "more than friends" but not quite a full blown relationship just yet.
"It's more than friends, but it's casual. Nothing serious at all," the source told PEOPLE. "He's not looking to rush into anything. It's low-key for now."
While the duo is clearly in a relationship, Edens is still taking some time on her own. She recently traveled to New York and a post from her Instagram page is capturing everyone's attention.
The duo won't be rushing into anything given Rodgers recently called off his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley.
"But it's definitely a very close friendship that is evolving," the source added. "He's not going to do something as quick as Shailene [Woodley]. Live and learn."