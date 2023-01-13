Look: Aaron Rodgers' New Girlfriend Shares Racy Outfit Photo

MILWAUKEE, WI - DECEMBER 2: Aaron Rodgers attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks on December 2, 2022 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images). Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, have developed a relationship.

According to PEOPLE, the relationship between Rodgers and Edens is "more than friends" but not quite a full blown relationship just yet.

"It's more than friends, but it's casual. Nothing serious at all," the source told PEOPLE. "He's not looking to rush into anything. It's low-key for now."

While the duo is clearly in a relationship, Edens is still taking some time on her own. She recently traveled to New York and a post from her Instagram page is capturing everyone's attention.

The duo won't be rushing into anything given Rodgers recently called off his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley.

"But it's definitely a very close friendship that is evolving," the source added. "He's not going to do something as quick as Shailene [Woodley]. Live and learn."