Look: Aaron Rodgers’ Outfit Choice Is Going Viral Today

Aaron Rodgers has been no stranger to headline-making decisions this year. And on Tuesday, his outfit choice proved to be no exception.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Green Bay quarterback sported a sweatshirt reading “Cancel Culture” with each word crossed out.

Aaron Rodgers is wearing a "C̶a̶n̶c̶e̶l̶ C̶u̶l̶t̶u̶r̶e̶" hoodie during his usual Tuesday @PatMcAfeeShow appearance pic.twitter.com/JGfXpJJaWn — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 21, 2021

Earlier this year, Aaron Rodgers became the center of controversy regarding his vaccination status. Before the 2021 season began, the reigning league MVP told reporters that he was “immunized” against the virus. But when he tested positive for COVID-19 back in early November, it was revealed that he had not in fact received his vaccine.

Amid a flurry of public outcry against his misleading words, Rodgers said he felt like his was in the crosshairs of a “woke mob” out to “cancel” him.

While Rodgers eventually apologized for “misleading” the public, it appears he still has some gripes with the people who criticized him.

On the field, Rodgers continues to show his stuff as one of the league’s elite players. The Packers currently stand atop the NFC with an 11-3 record.

Green Bay will take on the Cleveland Browns in a Week 16 matchup on Christmas Day.