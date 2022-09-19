Look: Aaron Rodgers' Racy Touchdown Celebration Goes Viral

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 06: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates following a touchdown completion to Robert Tonyan #85(not pictured) during the second quarter of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers joined in on Aaron Rodgers' offseason ritual on Sunday night.

After the team's touchdown to close out the first half, Allen Lazard started pouring out some Ayahuasca, the psychedelic South American elixir traditionally used as spiritual medicine by ancient Amazonian tribes.

The Packers' celly started to go viral on Twitter shortly after the meaning was revealed.

"I’ll have what they’re having," a Cheesehead replied.

"Missed this in the moment last night," commented Patrick Finley.

"Pre-columbian Mesoamerican shamanistic religious plant medicine rituals will be tough to top in a touchdown celebration," a radio host replied.

"And Rodgers capped it off by making the all seeing eye hand sign with a fellow 'spiritualist.' Goated annoying sports guy," another said. "Kyrie wishes."

For what it's worth Aaron Rodgers did say he believes it's part of what led him to back-to-back MVPs.