Look: Aaron Rodgers' Reaction To Dropped Pass Goes Viral

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

We've seen what happens when Aaron Rodgers doesn't trust his receivers and this is a face you never want to see as a young wideout.

After rookie Christian Watson dropped a walk-in touchdown, cameras cut to Aaron Rodgers whose expression said it all...

"If you are a rookie wideout who drops this Aaron Rodgers pass…peace be with you," said Yahoo's Charles Robinson.

Rodgers' reaction started to go viral on Twitter.

"He did the Alec Pierce," one user replied.

"Featherstone from 'Necessary Roughness' had a son," tweeted Zack Creglow.

"Oh no."

Hopefully the rookie can bounce back from the early mistake.