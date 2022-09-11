Look: Aaron Rodgers' Reaction To Dropped Pass Goes Viral
We've seen what happens when Aaron Rodgers doesn't trust his receivers and this is a face you never want to see as a young wideout.
After rookie Christian Watson dropped a walk-in touchdown, cameras cut to Aaron Rodgers whose expression said it all...
"If you are a rookie wideout who drops this Aaron Rodgers pass…peace be with you," said Yahoo's Charles Robinson.
Rodgers' reaction started to go viral on Twitter.
"He did the Alec Pierce," one user replied.
"Featherstone from 'Necessary Roughness' had a son," tweeted Zack Creglow.
"Oh no."
Hopefully the rookie can bounce back from the early mistake.