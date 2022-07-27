Look: Aaron Rodgers' Response To Davante Adams Is Going Viral

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 and Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field together after a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 35-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Just last week, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams made headlines with a comment comparing Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr.

In the comment, Adams suggested that he thinks Carr is a Hall of Fame caliber quarterback. "Any time you change QBs from hall-of-famer to hall-of-famer it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment," he said.

His comment immediately went viral on social media and caught the attention of Aaron Rodgers in the process. On Wednesday, Rodgers was asked if it was good to have Allen Lazard back at practice.

"Yeah, I mean, it’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer," Rodgers said, mocking what Adams said about Carr.

Adams attempted to clarify his comments last week.

"What I'm not going to do is take away from that statement because, why is Derek not a Hall of Famer?" he said. "What I meant, I left one key word out of there because that's not exactly what I meant. But I do think that Derek's career is Hall of Fame-worthy, and why not? Does he have the MVPs right now? No. Has he won a Super Bowl? Not yet. That's obviously what we're chasing."

If anyone will use Adams' comments as fuel, it's definitely Rodgers.