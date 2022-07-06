Look: Aaron Rodgers Reveals He Got His First Tattoo

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

At this point, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has very little left to achieve in life.

He's won a Super Bowl, he's the back-to-back NFL MVP and has made enough money for multiple lifetimes. However, there are a few things he hasn't done.

The superstar quarterback just did something for the first time in his 38 years on the planet. Rodgers got a tattoo.

While Rodgers didn't explain the tattoo or what went into it on social media, it seemingly has to do with balance - though that's open to interpretation, of course.

"First tattoo. From the 🐐 himself @balazsbercsenyi. Grateful for his mastery and friendship," Rodgers said in the post.

Will Rodgers' new ink lead him to postseason success? Probably not, but at least he checked something off the bucket list this offseason.

Do you like his new tattoo?