Look: Aaron Rodgers Reveals Who Sent Him The Nic Cage Bust

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers proudly displays a Nicholas Cage bust in his Green Bay locker.

The statue of the famous actor recently came into his possession. And originally, its origins were unknown.

But now a few days after the bust showed up in his locker, Rodgers knows where it came from.

The Packers signal caller revealed that the gift came from his former teammate and longtime friend A.J. Hawk.

Earlier this offseason, Rodgers arrived at Packers training camp dressed as Cage's character Cameron Poe from the 1997 film Con Air.

At the time, Hawk discussed this preseason decision during an episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

Hawk and Rodgers played nine seasons together in Green Bay from 2006-14.