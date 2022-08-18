Look: Aaron Rodgers Reveals Who Sent Him The Nic Cage Bust
Back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers proudly displays a Nicholas Cage bust in his Green Bay locker.
The statue of the famous actor recently came into his possession. And originally, its origins were unknown.
But now a few days after the bust showed up in his locker, Rodgers knows where it came from.
The Packers signal caller revealed that the gift came from his former teammate and longtime friend A.J. Hawk.
Earlier this offseason, Rodgers arrived at Packers training camp dressed as Cage's character Cameron Poe from the 1997 film Con Air.
At the time, Hawk discussed this preseason decision during an episode of The Pat McAfee Show.
Hawk and Rodgers played nine seasons together in Green Bay from 2006-14.