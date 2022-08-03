Look: Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Reacts To Interview

Aaron Rodgers upcoming appearance on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast" seems to have caught the attention of his rumored girlfriend.

The Packers QB dropped by the show to discuss his NFL career, mental health and journey to self-love, among other topics.

Rodgers' girlfriend, Blu of Earth, caught the preview and dropped a comment: “Changing history and forging the future one courageous truth at a time. Legendary moves.”

After audio clips of FS1's Colin Cowherd cut in saying, “Aaron Rodgers is snippy,” and questioning “How committed is he?” the reigning back-to-back MVP seems to address the surrounding noise.

Explaining to Marcus, "There’s an underlying, you know, ‘Shut up and dribble.’ ‘Shut up and play.’… I’ve never been a robot. I don’t want to be a robot. I’m not a cliche guy. I’m not a game-faced guy. I’m the guy that shoots from the hip and speaks from the heart."

The last couple of years have been a period of change for Rodgers, who's said he's “made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space.”

