Look: Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Shares Racy Photo

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 02: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watch the first half of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on December 02, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has recently been linked to model/former athlete Mallory Edens.

Edens, the daughter of billionaire businessman/Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, has garnered a significant following on social media.

Edens recently posted a photo to her more than 200,000 Instagram followers:

Take a look at the post here:

Rodgers and Edens have been spotted courtside at Bucks games since as early as 2019. But according to recent reports from People magazine, the pair have recently become "more than friends."

Edens, 26, was a track and field athlete for Ivy League Princeton. She's also a well-know activist and published author in Time magazine.

Knowing Rodgers' previous track record regarding his romantic life, the public will likely never know much about their rumored relationship.