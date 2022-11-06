Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field after the Packers lost 27-10 to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co.

The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.

It's the first time in Rodgers' career that he's thrown two red-zone interceptions in the same game.

That led to him getting animated while sitting on the bench.

Things didn't get much better in the second quarter as the Packers didn't score. They're currently down by eight at halftime.

They'll need to be a lot better in the second half if they are to win and get back in the playoff race.

You can watch the remainder of this game on FOX (if it's televised in your region).