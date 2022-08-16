Look: Aaron Rodgers' Special Locker Item Is Going Viral

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his dominance over the headlines.

From admitting that he ingested ayahuasca to signing a lucrative contract extension, Rodgers has pretty much done it all. However, this afternoon, he made headlines yet again.

This time, he was showing off an interesting item he had in his locker. The star quarterback has a bust of actor Nic Cage, according to Packers reporter Matt Schneidman.

Rodgers' infatuation with Nic Cage knows no bounds this offseason. Before Packers training camp kicked off, Rodgers turned heads when he rolled up to Packers training camp looking like Nicholas Cage's character from "Con Air."

He later explained the bit.

"About two months ago, someone said 'man you really look like Nic Cage,'" Rodgers said, per Sideline Report. "Before I could get offended, they were like 'no no no it's a huge compliment. I find him very attractive' ... So I thought about doing it but the night before I didn't have my beater -- my top."

Rodgers is taking the compliment to heart, it seems.