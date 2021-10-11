Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Special Message For Brett Favre

Brett Favre likely had a pretty good birthday.

The legendary NFL quarterback turned 52 years old on Sunday. Favre, who most notably starred for the Green Bay Packers, got to witness his former team pulling off a crazy victory.

The Packers topped the Bengals, 25-22, in a wild overtime contest in Cincinnati. Veteran NFL kicker Mason Crosby missed three kicks in a span of roughly 10 minutes, before drilling the game-winning field goal at the end of overtime.

A couple of hours after the game, Favre’s former teammate, Aaron Rodgers, shared a special birthday message on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to these two!! Love these guys so much and thankful to have played with them!” Rodgers shared.

It’s also Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s birthday. The Green Bay wideout is turning 27 years old.

The Packers improved to 4-1 on the season with Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

Green Bay will return to the field next weekend against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.