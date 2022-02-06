Look: Aaron Rodgers Spotted At Youth Basketball Game

Aaron Rodgers is out and about during his earlier-than-scheduled offseason. On Sunday, the 10-time Pro Bowler made an appearance at a youth basketball game, gaiter, beanie and all.

Per sports writer Frank DiRenna, “With photo courtesy of a friend, there was an Aaron Rodgers sighting earlier today at an area youth girls basketball game.” Adding, “Rodgers reportedly signed autographs for young fans.”

With photo courtesy of a friend, there was an Aaron Rodgers sighting earlier today at an area youth girls basketball game. Rodgers reportedly signed autographs for young fans. pic.twitter.com/I78V8Q4oIq — Frank DiRenna (@ThisWeekFrank) February 5, 2022

Rodgers was reportedly in attendance to support his friend and former teammate, A.J. Hawk, who lives in Ohio.

My daughter was playing in this game. A.J. Hawk was coaching the Dublin team, Aaron was with his family. Just to stop the Cleveland paranoia. Props to all the people there who were very respectful to him and props to @AaronRodgers12 for being so kind to the young fans. — Michael Weaver (@coachweaver22) February 6, 2022

Rodgers was selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, but decided to back out because of injury. He was replaced by fellow NFC North quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Vikings.

A-Rod’s future remains a question heading into the NFL offseason. As some believe the bridge is burned between he and the Packers, while others think it’s much ado about nothing and he’ll be back in green and gold.

Aaron Rodgers has been linked to the Broncos and Steelers. But one could argue the three-time MVP’s best chance to win still resides in Green Bay, Wisconsin.