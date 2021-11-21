Look: Aaron Rodgers’ T-Shirt Went Viral On Saturday

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers wore quite a T-shirt for Saturday afternoon’s plane ride to Minnesota.

Rodgers sported a Matt LaFleur-themed T-shirt for the plane ride to Minneapolis, where the Packers will take on the Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Green Bay’s superstar quarterback rocked an “Our Coach Is Hotter Than Yours” shirt, which featured a smiling photo of LaFleur in the middle.

Check it out:

Packers fans were loving it.

“I need this shirt,” one fan tweeted.

“He is not wrong,” another fan tweeted.

“I mean you can’t deny facts,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

The Packers and the Vikings, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be televised on FOX.