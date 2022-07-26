Look: Aaron Rodgers' Training Camp Arrival Outfit Is Going Viral

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 17: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with teammates and fans after defeating the Chicago Bears by the sore of 24-14 on October 17, 2021, at Soldier field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers sure knows how to make an entrance.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback arrived in style at Packers training camp as he was wearing a white tank top with blue jeans.

Rodgers was making his best Nicolas Cage impression after the latter dressed that way in the movie "Con Air."

It only took a few minutes for someone to do a side-by-side comparison of Rodgers and Cage.

Cage was the lead star in Con Air where he played the character "Cameron Poe. The film came out in 1997 and is rated R.

All Rodgers needs to do now is to practice in this outfit. Watching him throw passes out of the shotgun formation in this attire? Nothing might top it.

Rodgers is still chasing his second Super Bowl with the Packers. He's also coming off an offseason that saw him sign a three-year $150.8 million extension.