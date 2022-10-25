Look: Aaron Rodgers Trolled Packers Front Office On Tuesday

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers entered the 2022 NFL season with Super Bowl aspirations.

After a 3-1 start to the season, it looked like that was the case. However, a three-game losing streak to the New York Giants, Jets and Washington Commanders is proving otherwise.

Now, the Packers will face off against the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicks off, though, Rodgers decided to take a shot at his own front office.

"Great quarterback. Great defense. Very well coached. A lot of weapons, Jake Kumerow. A lot going for them," Rodgers told reporters today.

Rodgers praised Kumerow in the preseason shortly before the Packers front office decided he wasn't worth a roster spot. Now he makes plays for the Bills, and it's clear Rodgers hasn't forgotten what the Packers front office did.

It's been a rough season for Rodgers without his favorite target - Davante Adams. The back-to-back MVP is averaging just under 230 yards per game passing with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Will he be able to bounce back against the Bills?