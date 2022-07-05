Look: Abby Steiner Releases Statement Amid Contract Rumors

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 26: Abby Steiner competes in the Women's 200 Meter Dash Semi-Final during the USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on June 26, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Kentucky Wildcats track and field star Abby Steiner is pushing back against media narratives surrounding a rumored contract with PUMA.

The World Championship-qualifying runner released a statement via Twitter on Tuesday, citing athlete's mental health and the responsibility of reporters, journalists and media consumers.

Writing:

I have been subjected to a few different social media narratives this year. Just because I don't speak on it doesn't mean I don't see it. I work very hard on my mental health with the sport of track and field and I'm proud of the progress I've made. However, people trying to leak my deal and contract have been some of the most bothersome narratives I have seen. This information is between my sponsor and me. Any source outside of that is simply speculation.

Many outlets jumped on reports that Steiner signed a $2 million deal with the German-based sportswear manufacturer, which would be the highest-paying contract for a women's track athlete out of college.

As a reporter, it is your job to fact check. As a consumer of news on social media, it is also your responsibility to fact check. ... My income is not on public record, nor should it be reported as such. Any reporter should know this, and reporting otherwise is extremely harmful in a time period of life that is already stressful. Please keep in mind that athletes are human. ... A simple DM to me could have prevented false narratives in our track community. ... I urge you to be mindful of this for the next athlete.

Last week, Abby Steiner ran the fastest 200m of 2022 to earn a national title and trip to Worlds.