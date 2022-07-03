Look: Abby Wambach's Wife Goes Viral On Jeopardy!

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 16: Abby Wambach #20 of the United States stands during player introductions prior to the women's soccer match against China at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 16, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. China defeated the United States 1-0. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Abby Wambach's wife Glennon Doyle got a great shoutout on Friday's episode of Jeopardy!

Doyle was the answer to a Jeopardy prompt when the show said, "She's the author of the female empowerment bestseller 'Untamed' & the wife of Abby Wambach."

She was super stoked about it on Twitter while watching the show.

One contestant then buzzed in and thought he got it right...before he answered with "Who is Megan Rapinoe?"

Wambach got married to Doyle in 2017 after she was married to Sarah Huffman. Wambach used to play for the United States Women's Soccer Team for over 10 years.

She retired following the 2015 season and still holds the record for the most all-time goals in U.S. soccer history.

If Doyle is on Jeopardy again in a future clue, hopefully a contestant will get the answer right.