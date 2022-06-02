Look: ABC News Getting Crushed For Marion Barber Tweet

ABC News showed a serious lack of sensitivity when it reported the death of former NFL running back Marion Barber on Wednesday.

The news outlet included an unnecessary fact about Barber's career with the Dallas Cowboys when sharing the news of his passing at 38 years old.

Here's the full message:

"JUST IN: Marion Barber III, the former Dallas Cowboys running back who scored plenty of touchdowns without recording a 1,000-yard season, has died, the team said Wednesday. He was 38."

ABC is taking heat from fans around the NFL world. The tweet appears to be automated from the lede for the AP story, which has since been changed. But the ABC News tweet remains up.

"What is wrong with y’all," one wrote.

"Really important to make sure you sneak the meaningless statistical context into this tweet," another said sarcastically.

"How is this tweet still up?" another asked.

Many fans referenced the similarity to Adam Schefter's controversial reporting of Dwayne Haskins' death earlier this year.

ABC News pulled the story and headline directly from the Associated Press.