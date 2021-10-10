Look: Absolutely Horrible Penalty In Chargers vs. Browns

NFL fans are rightfully furious with an awful pass interference penalty in this afternoon’s Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns game.

The Browns were on the receiving end of a truly disastrous pass interference penalty on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland is leading Los Angeles, 42-35, on Sunday afternoon. However, if the Browns are unable to come away from this one with a win, many will likely point to this terrible pass interference penalty call.

How is this defensive pass interference?

This was called defensive pass-interference on the #Browns. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/zqiJoKlUup — Jon Doss (@JonDoss) October 10, 2021

What exactly is the defensive back supposed to do in this situation?

NFL fans are rightfully furious with the call.

The Chargers were able to score the game-tying touchdown because some official decided THIS was defensive pass interference on a 4th-and-4 play. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/MPMN1yRULg — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) October 10, 2021

“If the Browns lose, and officiating doesn’t decide games 99% of time despite what fans claim, that nonsense PI call against CLE, should get an official suspended,” FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd tweeted.

If the Browns lose, and officiating doesn’t decide games 99% of time despite what fans claim, that nonsense PI call against CLE, should get an official suspended. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 10, 2021

He’s not wrong.

Hopefully that penalty does not come back to bite the Browns.

Cleveland is leading Los Angeles, 42-35, with less than five minutes to play on Sunday afternoon. The game is being televised on CBS.