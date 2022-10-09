Look: Absurd Aaron Rodgers Touchdown Stat Going Viral Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers has thrown a ton of touchdowns over the course of his career, but many have criticized the Packers for not putting the kind of weapons around him that a player of his caliber deserves.

After Rodgers' TD pass to Marcedes Lewis in London on Sunday, PFF's Ari Meirov shared a remarkable stat about the four-time MVP.

Per Meirov: "Aaron Rodgers has thrown 502 TD passes in his career. Marcedes Lewis is the **only** former first-round pick to ever catch a touchdown pass from Rodgers. All of Rodgers' TD passes have gone to players drafted outside Round 1. That's WILD."

The Rodgers' revelation began to go viral on social media.

"This shows that Aaron Rodgers is the goat," a Wisconsin fan tweeted.

"Should probably tell you something," another replied.

"I promise you we don’t have to do this every single week," a Green Bay radio producer said. "We know. Everyone knows. And who cares. Find something new."

"This is criminal."

Do you think this speaks more to the Packers ability to draft? Or their reliance on Aaron Rodgers to make magic with whatever they give him?