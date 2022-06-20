Look: Absurd Jello Stats Numbers Go Viral At College World Series

Omaha, NE - JUNE 27: The Arkansas Razorbacks take batting practice, prior to game two of the College World Series Championship Series against the Oregon State Beavers on June 27, 2018 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Omaha, Nebraska has been the home of the College World Series for generations. But one restaurant in the city has gone viral for how many Jello Shots they're selling to college fans.

Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina is basically the Mecca of college baseball fans during the College World Series. The restaurant is famous for their Jello Shots and keeps a leaderboard of how many they sell to fans of various teams during the tournament.

As they revealed over the weekend, fans of the Arkansas Razorbacks have a seemingly endless appetite for them. The leaderboard has a whopping 3,416 sold to Arkansas fans - and counting.

To put that number into perspective, Ole Miss comes in second with 2,763. After that, there's a big gap before Texas A&M with 555 so far.

All teams combined, that's nearly 8,000 Jello Shots sold during the College World Series. And at a listed price of $4.50 each, Rocco's has raked in over $36,000 just from that one item.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Rocco's owner owner Kevin Culjat explained that fans of the two programs started buying them buy the hundreds soon after he opened up shop.

“It kind of went ballistic,” Culjat said. “Arkansas took the party room the other morning, on Saturday… we open at 9, and at about 8:30, there’s probably 100 Arkansas fans outside waiting to get in.

"They rolled in at 9, and between 9 and 1, they had purchased 1,000 jello shots. That was a pretty good roll. Then the Ole Miss guys came in. At one point, I think there was a guy buying 100 at a time for Ole Miss. It’s just insane. I’ve created a monster here and it’s kind of fun to just sit back and watch.”

Imagine how much of the alcohol-infused jello Culjat will be able to sell if and when those teams start losing and fans need to drown their sorrows.