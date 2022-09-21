Look: Absurd Micah Parsons Stat Is Going Viral Wednesday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons is off to a ridiculous start this season.

The Dallas Cowboys pass rusher already has 15 pass rush wins this season, which is the most in the league by a wide margin.

In fact, there are seven teams with 15 or fewer pass rush wins through the first two weeks, according to Todd Archer.

Parsons already has nine total tackles and four sacks through just two games this season.

He's taking the league by storm and is only going to continue to get better. He's a top favorite to win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award, especially with T.J. Watt out for the next six weeks.

If Parsons can keep this up, he'll not only win DPOY, but he could help the Cowboys stay afloat while quarterback Dak Prescott recovers from his finger injury.