Look: Actress' Georgia Football Superstition Is Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nearly every sports fan has their own weird little superstitions and that includes "The Young and the Restless" actress Susan Walters when it comes to her Georgia Bulldogs.

Appearing on "College Sports on SiriusXM" Wednesday, Walters revealed her routine on CFB Saturdays. Telling Chris Childers, Rick Neuheisel and Dan Mullen:

First of all, I do it by pride, in this jersey that I made for Georgia. Every single game … And then I sleep in this tank top the night before [games] and wear it under what I’m wearing during the game. And I didn’t for the Missouri game, and look what happened.

So far, so good for Walters, whose Dawgs have gone 14-0 this season as they look to repeat as national champs.

They'll get the chance to do so on Monday night in LA when they meet the underdog TCU Horned Frogs.