Look: Adam Gase Suggested For Another NFL Coaching Job

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - JUNE 04: Head coach Adam Gase of the New York Jets looks on during mandatory mini camp at The Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 4, 2019 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

No one has seen hide or hair of former Miami Dolphins and New York Jets head coach Adam Gase since the Jets fired him after the 2020 season. But one analyst believes that the man deserves another chance in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6 on the season and rank near the bottom of the league in almost every offensive category. So Pittsburgh sports pundit Andrew Fillipponi suggested that the Steelers could look at Gase as a new offensive coordinator and mentor to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Fillipponi suggested that between NFL icon Peyton Manning's fondness for Gase and his previous success as a coordinator, he might be good for Pittsburgh.

"Thought: Would the Steelers take a look at someone like Adam Gase this offseason? Horrible NFL head coach. But has the Peyton Manning seal of approval. Manning and Pickett have a great relationship. Gase good coordinator. Bad head coach," Fillipponi wrote.

To say that this suggestion has not been received well would be an understatement. He hasn't exactly been ratio'd into oblivion, but the replies in the comments are nearly universal: Absolutely not.

"Dude delete your account," one user replied.

"You called him a bad head coach twice in one tweet but think they should take a look at him? How are you a real person," wrote another.

"Seriously just quit your job," a third wrote.

While Adam Gase did serve as offensive coordinator for the 2013 Denver Broncos, the most prolific offense in NFL history, his results with basically every team not quarterbacked by Peyton Manning have been mixed at best and awful at worst.

Will Gase ever return to the NFL in any capacity?