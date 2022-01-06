Look: Adam Schefter Confirms His Personal Injury News

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is a go-to source when it comes to breaking injury news around the league. But on Wednesday, he actually broke some personal injury news of his own.

Schefty has confirmed that he’s suffered a torn meniscus. He will rest up for the next two weeks as doctors determine if he needs surgery, per his ESPN co-worker Marcus Spears.

Unsurprisingly, Schefter and his colleagues are having some fun with this unfortunate news.

“Per sources: @adamschefter suffered a meniscus tear that will require rest the next two weeks before doctors determine if surgery is necessary. Schefter will not be listed on injury report for this weekend’s ESPN’s shows but it appears no more Griddy-ing. Insider SWAGU,” Spears wrote on Twitter.

“As good of a reporter as he is an analyst….Sadly, confirmed. Griddy days are over,” Schefter responded.

As good of a reporter as he is an analyst….Sadly, confirmed. Griddy days are over. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2022

While he’s unable to pinpoint exactly when he suffered the injury, Schefter suggested that it could have occurred while doing the NFL-favorite “Griddy” touchdown celebration prior to a Monday night game between the Bears and Vikings in Week 15.

This injury may sideline Schefter from the dancing world, but it appears he’ll continue his NFL coverage as usual moving forward.