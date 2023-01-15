Look: Adam Schefter Has Surprising Chargers Coaching Update

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 12: Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 12, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers had one of the biggest choke jobs in NFL postseason history on Saturday night.

They blew a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars and were eliminated from the playoffs in a 31-30 loss.

It put a lot of heat on head coach Brandon Staley as he didn't make the second-half adjustments that were necessary to win the game. It also comes just one week after Staley played his starters in a meaningless game against the Denver Broncos, which resulted in wide receiver Mike Williams getting hurt.

Some pundits think that Staley should be let go, but ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the Chargers are unlikely to do that.

"The Chargers went out of their way (yesterday) to address the fact that they had no plans to make any changes with Brandon Staley," Schefter said. "There's been a lot of speculation about Sean Payton and Los Angeles. It's hard to see this franchise, with its history, to go get Payton."

Staley got the Chargers to the playoffs in his second season as head coach but with how talented they are, that's not enough.

We'll see if the team decides to make a change once everyone stops hurting.