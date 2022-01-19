Look: Adam Schefter Predicts Which QB Will Be Drafted First In 2022 Draft

Heading into last year’s NFL draft, the No. 1 quarterback (Trevor Lawrence) was as about as obvious as they come. But this year’s upcoming class holds a bit more mystery at the quarterback position.

NFL analysts from around the league have made their cases for the No. 1 QB in this year’s pool — including ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

During today’s episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast, Schefty named Liberty signal caller Malik Willis as his top option.

After starting his career with the Auburn Tigers in 2017, Willis transferred to Liberty for his junior season in 2020. Through his final two years with the program, the electric dual-threat weapon logged 5,107 yards and 47 touchdowns through the air, and 1,835 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground.

Schefter is somewhat the odd man out in this assertion. Yahoo Sports insider Pete Thamel, who joined the podcast earlier today, named Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett as the No. 1 option in the draft. ESPN draft experts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay also have Picket as their top quarterback pick.

“Now, it’s not like an Andrew Luck clear, or Trevor Lawrence clear to be QB1,” Thamel said. “But amid this middling crop of quarterbacks, he did establish himself as [No. 1].”

Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral and North Carolina’s Sam Howell are all among the top QB options in this year’s draft as well.

Who do you think will be the first quarterback off the board?