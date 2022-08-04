Look: Adam Schefter Reacts To Matthew Berry Leaving ESPN

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 15: Matthew Berry, Senior Fantasy Analyst at ESPN attends 'Fantasy Sports: Changing The Fan Experience Daily' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 15, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW) Amy E. Price/Getty Images

Matthew Berry has officially found a new home.

Berry has been hired by NBC Sports after he left ESPN. He's set to be on Football Night in America and will host daily shows highlighting fantasy football.

Adam Schefter, whos one of Berry's former colleagues, was quick to congratulate him on his new gig.

Before Berry took this job with NBC, he had been employed by ESPN for a decade and a half. He was a senior fantasy analyst for the network, appearing on television and radio.

Berry also wrote fantasy articles on the official website each week.

Considering how great of a job he did at ESPN. it's only natural to assume that he'll crush it at NBC.