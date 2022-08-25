Look: Adam Schefter's Reaction To Wild Fight Is Going Viral

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: ESPN analyst Adam Schefter on tv broadcast before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Adam Schefter had a hilarious reaction to the Rams-Bengals brawl at practice.

The ESPN NFL Insider needed only one word to describe what happened.

"Assault," Schefter said on NFL Live.

If this sounds familiar, it's because it is. Schefter tweeted that exact word three years ago when Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett hit Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph with his helmet.

The same thing happened on Thursday when Rams All-Pro pass rusher Aaron Donald hit a Bengals player with a helmet during practice.

The two teams were practicing together since they're set to play in a preseason game against each other on Saturday. It'll be the first game played between the two teams since they played in the Super Bowl this past February.

It'll be interesting to see if any discipline is handed down from the league or from the Rams after the Donald incident was caught on video.