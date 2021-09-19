Look: Adele Goes Public With Sports Agent Boyfriend

Adele is officially off the dating market.

The legendary singer is officially dating a powerful sports agent. Adele, 33, went public with NBA super-agent Rich Paul over the weekend.

The happy couple was in attendance at Anthony Davis’ wedding this weekend.

Adele shared some photos of herself and Paul on Instagram.

Page Six had more details on the relationship:

The British songstress and Paul first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted sitting together at Game 5 of the NBA Finals in July — just two months after teasing they had been “hanging out.” Multiple sources exclusively confirmed the relationship to Page Six after the public outing, with one insider telling us, “They are [definitely] dating.” Since then, the couple has taking their romance public at even more events and outings. They attended Robert Kraft’s birthday party together in late July alongside a plethora of A-list names, including Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Meek Mill, Billie Jean King and Gayle King. We also heard Lionel Richie performed and David Spade did stand-up for the high-profile crowd.

Good for Adele and Rich Paul!