Look: Adorable Alex Morgan, Daughter Video Is Going Viral
U.S. women's national team star Alex Morgan has made her grand return to Team USA.
And with some help from daughter Charlie, the USWNT striker gave some insight into how she gets ready for Concacaf play.
Tweeting, "Behind every great player, is a great knucks."
The adorable clip got some viral reaction on social media.
Alex Morgan and the rest of the USWNT squad are preparing for a Thursday battle against Costa Rica in the Concacaf W semifinals.