Look: Adorable Alex Morgan, Daughter Video Is Going Viral

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of USA warms up prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

U.S. women's national team star Alex Morgan has made her grand return to Team USA.

And with some help from daughter Charlie, the USWNT striker gave some insight into how she gets ready for Concacaf play.

Tweeting, "Behind every great player, is a great knucks."

The adorable clip got some viral reaction on social media.

Alex Morgan and the rest of the USWNT squad are preparing for a Thursday battle against Costa Rica in the Concacaf W semifinals.