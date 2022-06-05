Look: Adorable Derek Jeter Kids Video Is Going Viral Today

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles in his last game ever at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Derek Jeter is getting close to having one of his kids fully able to count to 20.

He posted a heartfelt video on his Twitter page of his little girl trying to count to 20. She's pretty close, but not there just yet.

Jeter was having fun with it, even if his daughter was messing some of the numbers up. It's not going to be long until she gets there.

She got all the way to "5" before she skipped to "11" and got to "13" and then skipped to "17."

It's the perfect video for someone to see, especially if the person is having a bit of a bad day. It'll cheer you up in no time.

Hopefully, Jeter's next video will have his daughter counting to 20 with no skipping involved.