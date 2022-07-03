Look: Adorable Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki Video Going Viral

Luka Doncic and future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki have one of the most wholesome relationships in basketball.

Although Luka and Dirk only got to play together for one season before Nowitzki retired, the German-born legend has served as a mentor to his fellow European phenom and the two remain close to this day.

After traveling to Sweden to watch Luka participate in the FIBA World Cup Qualifier for Slovenia, Doncic surprised Nowitzki and his family in the pregame tunnel where he joked around and shared an embrace with the Mavs legend.

NBA Twitter reacted to the exchange on Sunday.

"LMAO Dirk is like a proud uncle," laughed one user.

"The way dirk rubbed his stomach," another cried.

"Slovenia vs. Sweden today in a FIBAWC qualifier in Stockholm with a certain basketball-loving family from Dallas in attendance ..." signal-boosted longtime NBA writer Marc Stein.

"How can people hate on Luka?" a Cavs fan asked.

"Can't get enough of the top tier father & son duo," said the Dallas Morning News.

"Dirk 'We don't want to hold you up' forever humble. Nicest superstar ever. We love TheTallBallerFromTheG!"

Just imagine if this pair's careers had lined up...