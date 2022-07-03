Skip to main content
Look: Adorable Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki Video Going Viral

PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 15: NBA Legend, Dirk Nowitzki, congratulates Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks after the game against the Phoenix Suns during Game 7 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 15, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

Luka Doncic and future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki have one of the most wholesome relationships in basketball.

Although Luka and Dirk only got to play together for one season before Nowitzki retired, the German-born legend has served as a mentor to his fellow European phenom and the two remain close to this day.

After traveling to Sweden to watch Luka participate in the FIBA World Cup Qualifier for Slovenia, Doncic surprised Nowitzki and his family in the pregame tunnel where he joked around and shared an embrace with the Mavs legend.

NBA Twitter reacted to the exchange on Sunday.

"LMAO Dirk is like a proud uncle," laughed one user.

"The way dirk rubbed his stomach," another cried.

"Slovenia vs. Sweden today in a FIBAWC qualifier in Stockholm with a certain basketball-loving family from Dallas in attendance ..." signal-boosted longtime NBA writer Marc Stein.

"How can people hate on Luka?" a Cavs fan asked.

"Can't get enough of the top tier father & son duo," said the Dallas Morning News.

"Dirk 'We don't want to hold you up' forever humble. Nicest superstar ever. We love TheTallBallerFromTheG!"

Just imagine if this pair's careers had lined up...