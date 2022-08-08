Look: Adrian Peterson Reacts To Oklahoma's Shocking Resignation

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 24: Running back Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins looks on before playing the Denver Broncos during a preseason game at FedExField on August 24, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Arguably the most prolific pupil Cale Gundy had as Oklahoma's running backs coach through the years was MVP running back Adrian Peterson. So you'd better believe he had some thoughts on Gundy's surprise resignation.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the three-time NFL rushing champion gave thanks to Gundy for all he did for him during his time at Oklahoma. He acknowledged that Gundy is likely going through a lot and offered him his support.

"When you talk about making a dream come true, you've accomplished that and more! I am proud and honored to have been a part of your journey and am forever grateful! I know and respect the man that you are and stand 10 toes down with you for a lifetime!" Peterson wrote.

The statement comes following Gundy's resignation from Oklahoma last night after over 20 years at the school. Gundy said in his statement the resignation stemmed from saying a wildly inappropriate word he read off a tablet during film session.

There's little denying that Adrian Peterson is the greatest pupil Cale Gundy ever had, and not just because of what he would go on to accomplish in the NFL.

During his three years at Oklahoma, Peterson would rush for 4,045 yards and 41 touchdowns. His 1,925 rushing yards in his 2004 freshman season remain a school record and he nearly became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy that year.

Cale Gundy's legacy at Oklahoma might be a little more complicated now due to the circumstances behind his resignation. But he got results.