Look: Adult Website Makes $20 Million Offer To MLB Franchise

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: The New York Yankees look on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have gotten a substantial offer from an adult website.

Stripchat has offered the Yankees $20 million to become their exclusive patch sponsor for the 2023 season.

The company is an entertainment company known for a lot of mature PR stunts and they're pretty excited about this offer.

"We want to expand the visibility of Stripchat across the globe and we know the patch will be one of the most visible assets for one of the most popular clubs in sports," Stripchat Vice President Max Bennett said via Fox News. "What better way than to stick our logo on the sleeves of Yankees players? It makes too much sense for the Yankees to work together with the leading adult live cam site. Let’s turn pinstripes into pin-strips!"

It's highly unlikely that the Yankees will accept this offer considering the company that's offering it.

New York is still working to find the right partner for the patch for next season and beyond.