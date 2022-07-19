Look: Advocates For Minor Leaguers Respond To Rob Manfred

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 28: Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. speaks to the media during a press conference prior to game four of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred made headlines with a comment about minor league players.

He suggested that minor league players are paid enough, despite the outcry from minor league players and their families to the contrary. “I kind of reject the premise of the question, that minor league players are not paid a living wage," Manfred said.

His comments immediately went viral and drew a harsh response from the sporting world.

Advocates for Minor Leaguers Executive Director Harry Martino issued a strong statement for the MLB commissioner.

"Most Minor League baseball players work second jobs because their annual salaries are insufficient to make ends meet," he said. "The commissioner makes an annual salary of $17.5 million. His suggestion that Minor League pay is acceptable is both callous and false."

Just four days ago, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Major League Baseball will "pay $185 million to settle the federal class-action lawsuit filed by minor league players who sought pay for minimum-wage and overtime violations by teams."

It's odd that Manfred thinks minor league players are being paid enough when his own league was forced to pay nearly $200 million in a class action lawsuit filed by minor league players.