Look: Aidan Hutchinson's Mom Goes Viral During Hard Knocks

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 27: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions looks on during the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 27, 2022 at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Just a few months ago, the 2022 NFL draft kicked off with Georgia's Travon Walker being the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It took no time for the Detroit Lions to run to announce Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson as the No. 2 overall pick. Immediately after he was drafted, the cameras panned to see him celebrating with his family.

Photos of the family quickly went viral, with his mom, Melissa, taking center stage. Fast forward a few months and she's going viral once again.

HBO's Hard Knocks debuted on Tuesday night and featured the Detroit Lions. While Dan Campbell earned the early spotlight, it was Melissa Hutchinson who had fans talking.

Over the summer, she's been posting a few vacation photos along the way.

Hutchinson and the Lions hope things go a little smoother than the 2021 season when they won just three games.