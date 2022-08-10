Look: Aidan Hutchinson's Rookie Performance Went Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Aidan Hutchinson poses onstage after being selected second by the Detroit Lions during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

In the dog days of training camp, team's have to keep things light sometimes. And rookie Aidan Hutchinson helped do that with a rendition of Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" that got the Lions meeting room into the act.

The "Hard Knocks" clip quickly made its rounds on social media, with fans loving it just as much as the players were.

"Love this guy," one user said. "#GoBlue forever."

"Everything you need to know about Aidan Hutchinson’s swag/leadership/confidence right here," tweeted Molly McGrath.

"I can't leave my Commanders... however, I'm kinda used to rooting for Aidan (Go Blue)... so um, yeah, I'll continue to do that... and I absolutely love this!" another replied.

"The closest thing in real life to Clifford Franklin singing the Bee-Gees in the jail cell that I’ve seen," commented Sean Tuohy Jr.

"Brilliant," another added.

"This is EVERYTHING. The LOVE."

"Stop being likable I still hate you," an Ohio State fan tweeted.

"No way I'm seeing anything better than this today on Twitter," another said.

The first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks" featuring the Detroit Lions premiered on Tuesday and will run until September 6.