Look: Aidan Hutchinson's Sister, Aria, Named Miss Michigan

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Aidan Hutchinson poses onstage after being selected second by the Detroit Lions during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The Hutchinson Family is royalty in the state of Michigan.

Aidan Hutchinson's sister, Aria, was just named Miss Michigan USA 2022.

If there was a Mr. Michigan award, Hutchinson certainly would've been in the running. After setting a program-record 14 sacks during his senior season with the Michigan Wolverines, he went on to go selected No. 2 overall by the hometown Detroit Lions

Hutchinson has already impressed at Lions OTAs after signing a four-year rookie deal worth $35 million earlier this offseason.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that this player is going to be a really, really good player for us,” defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said of Hutchinson earlier this week. “I’m excited to see him once we get into training camp and he gets into games for us.”

The Hutchinson Family excellence in Michigan doesn't stop there. Chris Hutchinson, Aidan's father, was also a standout defensive lineman for the Wolverines.