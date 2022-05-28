Look: Aidan Hutchinson's Sister, Aria, Named Miss Michigan

The Hutchinson Family is royalty in the state of Michigan.

Aidan Hutchinson's sister, Aria, was just named Miss Michigan USA 2022.

If there was a Mr. Michigan award, Hutchinson certainly would've been in the running. After setting a program-record 14 sacks during his senior season with the Michigan Wolverines, he went on to go selected No. 2 overall by the hometown Detroit Lions

Hutchinson has already impressed at Lions OTAs after signing a four-year rookie deal worth $35 million earlier this offseason.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that this player is going to be a really, really good player for us,” defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said of Hutchinson earlier this week. “I’m excited to see him once we get into training camp and he gets into games for us.”

The Hutchinson Family excellence in Michigan doesn't stop there. Chris Hutchinson, Aidan's father, was also a standout defensive lineman for the Wolverines.