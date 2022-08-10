Look: Aidan Hutchinson's Sister Is Miss Michigan

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Aidan Hutchinson poses onstage after being selected second by the Detroit Lions during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

The Hutchinson family is getting some quality airtime during tonight's season debut of HBO's Hard Knocks.

Aria Hutchinson, the sister of No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson, was named Miss Michigan USA 2022 earlier this year.

The sibling of the future NFL star shared a photo wearing her "Miss Michigan USA" sash on Instagram earlier this week.

As the winner from Michigan, Aria will participate in the 71st Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nevada on October 3.

If there was a Mr. Michigan USA award, Aidan Hutchinson certainly would've been in the running. After setting a program-record with 14 sacks during his senior season with the Michigan Wolverines in 2021, he went on to go selected No. 2 overall by the hometown Detroit Lions in the 2022 draft.

Hutchinson is expected to have an immediate impact as a member of the Lions' defensive unit this coming season.