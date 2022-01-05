Look: Airline’s Tweet About Novak Djokovic Is Going Viral

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic currently finds himself in a sticky situation ahead of this year’s Australian Open.

After arriving at the Melbourne airport on Wednesday, the Serbian superstar was denied entry due to an issue with his visa. Authorities reportedly held Djokovic, who received a medical exemption from vaccine requirements, at the airport for hours while they investigated his visa and exemption status.

The Australian Border Force has released a statement saying Djokovic “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled,” per BBC News.

He’s reportedly been told that he will be deported, but his lawyers plan to challenge that decision.

In response to this mess of a situation, Ireland-based airline Ryanair made light of Djokovic’s struggle on Twitter.

“Unlucky @DjokerNole Flight home?” the airline wrote, paired with a clever VAR challenge graphic.

Novak Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, and Serbian president Aleksander Vucic have taken a more serious tone with this matter — both calling out the Australian border authorities for their treatment of the tennis star.

Seemingly without Djokovic, the Australian Open will begin on Jan. 17 in Melbourne.