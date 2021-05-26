The Spun

Look: AJ Brown’s Message For Julio Jones Is Going Viral

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown carries the ball in an NFL game.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Julio Jones made waves around the NFL earlier this week when he said “I’m out of there” in reference to the Atlanta Falcons organization.

With one of the league’s premier wide receivers now seemingly on the market, teams will no doubt be lining up to make their sales pitches as soon as possible.

So far, no pitch has been quite as strong as the one made by Tennessee Titans star wideout A.J. Brown.

On Wednesday afternoon, Brown posted a TikTok video explaining why Nashville should be the two-time All Pro’s next location.

Wearing an Atlanta Julio jersey taped over with Titans-blue duct tape, the rising-star receiver explained how the combination of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and a Jones-Brown wideout duo would be unstoppable.

He reposted the video on Twitter as well.

Through the 2020 season, the Titans tied Buffalo Bills for the second best offense in the league — logging 6,343 total yards on 396.4 yards per game. With the addition of Julio, Tennessee could easily compete with the Kansas City Chiefs for that No. 1 NFL offense spot.

Through his second season in the league, Brown finished the year with his second straight 1,000+ receiving performance. His impressive team-leading 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns were enough to enough him his first Pro Bowl appearance.

During his on-the-spot interview with Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s Undisputed earlier this week, Julio made it clear that he wants to play for a title contender.

While Tennessee fell in the first round of the playoffs last season, the addition of Jones could push the team over the edge into deep postseason contention.


