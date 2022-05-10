Look: Al Horford's Sister Reacts To His Huge Game

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 06: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2019 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 06, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bucks defeat the Celtics 113-101. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Al Horford had one heck of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night and his sister knew it was coming.

Anna Horford saw the look on her brother's face and knew that he was going to go off right after he made it. She even tweeted about it on her Twitter account.

The Celtics had a massive fourth quarter to pull away with the Bucks and a lot of it had to do with Horford. He finished with 30 points, which tied Jayson Tatum for the most points on the team in this game.

He was also a rebounding menace as he snatched 13 boards in 42 minutes of game action.

That performance got the Celtics a 116-108 win in a pivotal Game 4 that they had to have. Had they not won it, they would've been down 3-1 in the series heading back to Boston.

Instead, the Celtics were able to tie the series and make it a best of three with the defending champs.

The Bucks will need to be careful to not poke the bear again in this series.