Look: Al Horford's Sister Reacts To The Game 7 Blowout

The Boston Celtics are going to the Eastern Conference Finals after a dominant Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston outscored Milwaukee by 23 points in the second half to secure a 109-81 victory Sunday at TD Garden.

While the Bucks struggled to get much offense out of anyone besides Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Celtics prevailed on a well-rounded effort.

Al Horford was one of those players who gave Boston huge minutes. His sister, Anna Horford, praised the collaborate triumph on Twitter.

"The beautiful thing about this series is that it’s never come down to one person," she wrote. "Several of our guys have stepped up & had big moments that’ve led us to where we are now."

Her brother played the hero in Game 4, scoring 30 points in an unexpected throwback performance. He grabbed 73 rebounds throughout the series, including 10 in each of the last two wins.

But Horford wasn't the only player to come up big. Jayson Tatum saved Boston's season with a magnificent 46-point outburst in Game 6. He cemented his status as a rising superstar by averaging 27.3 points in the series.

Jaylen Brown delivered an efficient 22.0 points per contest while playing tenacious defense.

Other role players beyond Horford also shone under the spotlight. Grant Williams played the best game of his life Sunday, submitting a career-high 27 points to send the defending champs packing. Payton Prichard, who had four points in the previous four games, made four three-pointers off the bench in Game 7.

The Celtics will now face the Miami Heat, who beat the Philadelphia 76ers with supporting players such as Gabe Vincent and Max Strus contributing alongside Jimmy Butler.

It'll be a fascinating series to determine which team punches a ticket to the NBA Finals.