Look: Al Michaels 'Cursed' Theory Is Going Viral Tonight

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Football fans are feeling for Al Michaels after the first half Jags-Chargers.

The veteran play-by-play man made his return to NBC's booth for Saturday's wild card game after spending the entirety of the year calling Amazon's Thursday night slate.

But he was welcomed back by a 27-7 first-half blowout that included four interceptions from Trevor Lawrence.

Here's what viewers had to say about Michaels being "cursed" tonight:

"Al Michaels is just cursed to call terrible football games," a user said.

"Gotta keep Al Michaels away from NFL games," another tweeted. "He took that Amazon money and now he's cursed to never call a good game again."

"Should have known this would be awful when Al Michaels was put on the call," another user commented. "Poor guy has been cursed with stinkers all year."

"Poor Al Michaels must feel like he’s cursed, calling bad played football games this year!"

The Jaguars will try to do what they can to reverse the curse with a quarter-and-a-half to play.