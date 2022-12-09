Look: Al Michaels Furious With 1 Thing During Rams-Raiders Game

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Las Vegas Raiders in a matchup of losing teams.

Earlier this week, the football world learned that the Raiders would have a crowd advantage. That was on full display tonight when the TV cameras finally caught a glimpse of fans in the stands.

With a sizable crowd advantage for the Raiders, the Rams public address announcer was doing everything possible to fire up the home crowd. Unfortunately, the announcer was getting on the nerves of Prime Video announcer Al Michaels.

When discussing the PA announcer, Michaels simply said "I hate it."

Here's video of Michaels' reaction.

Clearly Michaels isn't a huge fan of when the PA announcer gets a little boisterous in an attempt to get the home crowd fired up.

Perhaps if there were more Rams fans in the building this wouldn't be an issue.