Look: Al Michaels' Message For His Critics Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: NBC Sportcaster Al Michaels is seen on the field before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Al Michaels is one of the greatest voices in the history of football or professional sports for that matter. But many viewers have admonished Michaels this season for being listless or even phoning it in throughout the season.

In a recent interview with Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Michaels dismissed the idea that just because he doesn't express a ton of excitement in the moment, he's disinterested in the action on the field. He said that the "over-the-top yelling" that some broadcasters do just isn't for him.

"A lot of folks who understand this industry are annoyed with the over-the-top yelling that makes a game sound like an offshoot of talk radio. I’m in that corner," Michaels said.

That particular comment is going viral with a lot of people agreeing with Michaels' opinion on announcers who yell a lot.

As for the complaints about his performance alongside Tony Dungy during the Chargers-Jaguars game on Saturday, Michaels defended himself and Dungy, pointing out that the energy was unnecessary until the Jaguars starting making their comeback from down 27-0.

"I thought the energy was much better once Jax made it a game. 27-0 makes it difficult to make it sound like more than it is. One of the things that I think makes Tony good is that he doesn’t overtalk and load it up with unneeded blather. He’s measured, but almost everything he says has relevance and poignancy," Michaels said.

Suffice it to say, Michaels isn't taking too kindly to people accusing him of not giving it his all in the broadcaster's booth.